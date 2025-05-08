Hot deal: Get four Samsung SmartTag 2 trackers for just $51.99!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Do you keep losing your keys, purse, wallet, and everything in between? If you own a Samsung phone, we have an excellent deal for you. Right now, you can get a 4-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 trackers for just $51.99. This pack would usually cost $99.99, so you are saving $48! Buy the Samsung SmartTag 2 4-pack for just $51.99 ($48 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. You’ll get two white trackers and two black ones, and they are in new condition. There’s a purchase limit of two packs per customer, and you’ll get a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty included.

I like these bundle offers, because I usually buy single packs and am always left wanting more, not to mention I don’t usually take advantage of discounted prices. This is quite the offer at just $51.99 for a 4-pack, and considering these are among our favorite trackers.

There is one thing to keep in mind, before we move forward, though. As awesome as the Samsung SmartTag 2 and this deal are, you have to keep in mind these are exclusive to Samsung smartphone and tablet users. There is a way to use the Samsung SmartTag 2 with non-Samsung phones, but it has its sacrifices, is not an official method, and requires a bit of tinkering to set up. To summarize, we wouldn’t recommend it unless you have a Samsung phone.

If you can get past those downsides, Samsung SmartTag 2 is a great little Bluetooth tracker. We still think it’s the best option for Samsung users. The premise is simple: once you set it up, you can attach it to your valuables and use the SmartThings app to see its live location.

This is possible thanks to the SmartThings Find tracking network, which uses the slew of Samsung devices out there to track other items. In essence, the SmartThings network will pinpoint the tracker’s location whenever a Samsung device comes within close proximity to it. And it has a Bluetooth range of 120 meters, which is quite outstanding.

It uses a standard CR2032 coin battery, so it’s not rechargeable. That said, battery anxiety should not be a problem, as the device should last 500 days on a single battery, or up to 700 days with Battery Saver Mode enabled.

It also helps that we really like the Samsung SmartTag 2 design. It looks really different, and the built-in hook is quite convenient. It also has an IP67 rating.

As if all of that isn’t enough, Sammy decided to add a nice little feature. It has a physical button, which you can use to stop it from ringing, locate your device, or, get this, control your smart home devices.

Pretty neat, right? Again, this is still our favorite Bluetooth tracker for Samsung users, so if you are part of the Samsung club and keep losing your things, catch this deal before it goes away!