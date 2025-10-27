Those Samsung smart fridge ads are nearly here, but you can stop them with this fix

TL;DR Samsung is starting to roll out an update to its Family Hub refrigerators in the US that will introduce a new widget that serves curated advertisements.

Cover screen advertisements are scheduled to start showing up next week or later.

You’ll have the option to dismiss these advertisements or turn the widget off.

Last month, some Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator owners began pointing out something peculiar about the update they received. The changelog for the update mentioned that the cover screen would begin displaying advertisements, among other information. A new update is now rolling out that will bring this to all Family Hub fridges with screens above a certain size. However, there is also a way for you to shut those ads down before they even start showing up.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Today, Samsung announced that it is beginning to roll out an update for its Family Hub line of smart refrigerators. This update will introduce several interesting improvements, like new Voice ID capabilities for Bixby and a cover screen widget that displays weather forecasts, news, and calendar information. However, this new widget will be one of the areas where the dreaded advertisements will appear. You can see how it will work in the GIF below. They’ll also appear in the new Daily Board screen as one of the six tiles.

As Samsung told us in a statement last month, this is part of a pilot program where users in the US will see promotions and curated advertisements. These ads and promos will appear on certain Family Hub refrigerators when the screen is idle. However, they won’t appear when using the Art or Album cover screen themes.

According to The Verge, this update is rolling out on October 27 to Family Hub fridges with 21.5- and 32-inch screens. Ads are scheduled to start showing up next week or later. Shane Higby, head of Home Appliance Business at Samsung Electronics America, also told the outlet that these ads will initially be for Samsung products and services only. However, it’s leaving the door open for third-party ads and promos, depending on program feedback.

It appears fridges with 9-inch screens or smaller have been spared from this update. Additionally, Higby revealed that the company has no current plans to advertise on other appliances with 9- or 7-inch AI Home screens. This would include devices like ovens, dryers, and washing machines.

How to get rid of ads on your Family Hub fridge According to the announcement, cover screen ads are optional, but are on by default. You’ll be able to turn them off by going into the Settings menu and finding the Advertisements tab. Note that doing this will remove the widget entirely, so you won’t see weather forecasts and other information.

You also have the option to dismiss an ad. If you dismiss an ad, Samsung says it won’t show up again during the campaign period. This will also allow you to keep the widget up. And as mentioned earlier, ads won’t show up when using Art or Album cover screen themes.

Follow