Samsung closes gap with Apple in the tablet market after securing second place

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung became the second-leading tablet seller in Q3 2024.

It appears its low-end models were the biggest contributors to the increase in sales.

The company experienced an 18.3% rise compared to the same quarter last year.

Samsung may not be the king of the hill when it comes to tablets, but it got a lot closer in Q3 2024. The tech giant has now become the second-leading tablet seller in the world.

According to sales figures from International Data Corporation (IDC), Samsung managed to move 7.1 million tablet shipments in Q3 2024. This is an 18.3% jump up from where the tech giant was this time last year. Although it did launch the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Ultra this year, IDC says these models aren’t responsible for the company’s growth in the sector. Instead, it appears that Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A9 models were the MVP, driving sales across most regions.

Samsung ended up being just 5.5 million short of the leader who posted a total of 12.6 million shipments in Q3. As you may have expected, the leader is Apple with its popular iPad. However, it’s said Apple only saw moderate growth of 1.4% year over year this last quarter. Another interesting tidbit is that Apple’s new OLED iPad Pros sold under expectations.

The rest of the top five is made up of Amazon, HUAWEI, and Lenovo. Amazon came in at number three, selling 4.6 million Kindles with a 111.3% increase compared to this time last year. Fourth place went to HUAWEI, just barely edging out fifth place Lenovo with 3.2 million shipments compared to Lenovo’s 3 million shipments.

Overall, it seems that global tablet sales increased by 20.4% in Q3 2024. So while smartphone sales may be down, it looks like the opposite is true for tablets.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments