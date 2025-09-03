This clever trick can help you find a lost or stolen Samsung phone. Here's how it works

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Losing your Android phone or having it stolen is never fun. While Google’s Find Hub can make the ordeal a lot less stressful, it isn’t a 100% foolproof solution to recovering a lost device. As with all things in life, having a backup plan is a good idea.

In addition to Find Hub, lost Samsung phones also have the option of being found via Samsung’s SmartThings Find service. While those two apps may be enough for some people, there’s a third layer of protection you can add via Samsung Routines. It’s something you’ve probably never thought of, but you should absolutely use it. Here’s how it works.

How to use Samsung Routines to find a lost Samsung phone

Joe Maring / Android Authority

While it can often go overlooked, Samsung Routines is a powerful application. Earlier this year, we showed you how to use Routines to fix the Play Store’s finicky app update system. You can also use Routines to better control your display brightness, ensure you don’t miss important phone calls, and a whole lot more.

On the r/SamsungGalaxy subreddit, user u/According_Yogurt_823 recently shared a screenshot showing how they configured the Routines app to make their phone easily discoverable if it’s stolen or lost — and it’s really cool.

How does it work? Once your Samsung phone receives a text with a specific message, such as “lost phone,” numerous settings are automatically configured to ensure you can find your handset. For example, Wi-Fi and mobile data are turned on, all of the volume levels are turned up to 100%, and location access is enabled, too. I’ve never thought to use Samsung Routines like this, but it’s easily one of the most clever use cases I’ve seen.

If you want to do this on your Samsung phone, the good news is that setting this all up is relatively simple. Here’s what you’ll need to do first: Open the Modes and Routines app. Tap the plus icon (+) in the upper-right corner. Tap Add what will trigger this routine. Scroll down to the Event section and tap Notification received. Tap Apps and select Messages. Tap Notification with specific keyword. Type the keyword you want (such as “lost phone”) and tap the plus icon to add it. Tap Done.

It’s important to note that you can select multiple apps when you get to bullet point 5. While I chose the Messages app for this example, you can choose whatever texting apps you want — be it WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. Also, when you get to the part where you’re adding a keyword, ensure that you have “When any keyword is found” selected instead of “When all keywords are found.”

Once this is done, it’s time for the next step: choosing what happens once you receive a “lost phone” text. You do this by tapping Add what this routine will do, which presents you with a load of options to choose from. It’s really up to what you want to add here, but this is what I’d recommend: Connections->Wi-Fi->On

Connections->Mobile data->On

Sound and vibration->Sound mode and volume->Set sound mode to “Sound” and turn all volume levels to 100%

Sounds and vibration->Vibrate while ringing->On

Location->Location->On

Effects->Beep once

Functions->Flashlight->Turn on

Joe Maring / Android Authority

With this setup, your phone will turn on its Wi-Fi and mobile data, crank up its volume to maximum levels, vibrate while it’s ringing, turn on its location access, beep once, and turn on the flashlight — all when it receives that “lost phone” text. You can add additional actions if you wish, but this is the core of what you’ll want to trigger if your phone is misplaced or stolen.

This certainly isn’t a replacement for Google Find Hub or Samsung SmartThings Find, but it is a helpful extra measure to have on your phone. If you have a Samsung phone and a couple of minutes to spare, I’d highly recommend setting this up.

