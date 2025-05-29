One UI 8 brings substantial visual and functional improvements to the Samsung Reminder app

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Reminder app has received a fresh coat of paint in One UI 8.

The updated app features a redesigned homepage with new categories at the top and a few sample reminder templates.

Samsung has also introduced a new integration that lets users create reminders in One UI’s native calendar app.

Samsung is giving its Reminder app a significant overhaul in One UI 8. The company has included the updated app in the first One UI 8 beta build for the Galaxy S25 series, and it features a completely redesigned interface and some functionality improvements.

The new Samsung Reminder app in One UI 8 has a revamped homepage with new category cards at the top that organize your reminders and show the number of reminders in each category. Under these categories, the app displays new sample reminder templates that let you set up a new reminder with just a few taps.

If you don’t wish to use the sample templates, you can create a custom reminder by typing in the text box at the bottom of the homepage. The app offers suggestions as you type that you can use to create a new reminder quicker than before. The revamped app also makes adding checklists, locations, and pictures to your reminders easier with shortcuts right under the text box.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

In addition, Samsung has introduced a new Calendar app integration for reminders in One UI 8. Thanks to this, you can use the Calendar app to create a new reminder, as shown in the screenshot above. Additionally, you can drag and drop existing reminders in the Calendar app to reschedule them. These Samsung Reminder changes should significantly improve the user experience and might even prompt some Galaxy users to pick the native app over third-party alternatives.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.