Quick Share comes to non-Samsung PCs, with a major caveat

TL;DR Samsung has quietly updated the Quick Share PC app to support non-Samsung machines.

However, the updated app only supports PCs with Intel Bluetooth and Wi-Fi hardware.

The news also comes a while after Nearby Share launched on Windows.

Samsung has offered its own Quick Share local file-sharing feature on its phones and tablets for years now, later bringing the feature to its own Windows PCs. What if you don’t have a Samsung PC, though?

Well, SamMobile has spotted an update to the Quick Share app on the Microsoft Store, revealing that the app is now available for non-Samsung computers as well.

Oddly enough, the Microsoft Store changelog notes that Quick Share is only available to non-Samsung computers with Intel Bluetooth and Wi-Fi hardware. More specifically, the changelog notes that you need version 22.50.02 of the Bluetooth driver and version 22.50.07 of the Wi-Fi driver.

Either way, you’re out of luck if you’ve got a PC with connectivity hardware from Broadcom, MediaTek, or another company.

It’s also worth noting that Google launched Nearby Share for Windows earlier this year. This is a brand-agnostic local file-sharing solution, requiring any Android phone with Google Play Services and any 64-bit Windows computer. So you’re better off with this solution unless you find Samsung Quick Share to be much faster.

