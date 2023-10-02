The new Samsung microSD took just a month to get a 30% price drop

A microSD is a must-have addition if you have a device with expandable memory. Samsung is a top manufacturer of these cards, and the PRO Ultimate microSD is its latest upgrade to the range. Despite only launching at the end of August, you can already pick up the 512GB model for just $44.99. Samsung PRO Ultimate 512GB microSD for $44.99 ($20 off)

For those only looking for a small memory bump, the 128GB variant of the Samsung microSD card is on offer at only $16.99 in the deal, or the 256GB model is available for $24.99. Those prices represent a roughly 20% and 30% discount, respectively.

Samsung PRO Ultimate 512GB microSD Memory Card & Adapter Samsung PRO Ultimate 512GB microSD Memory Card & Adapter The PRO Ultimate sets an industry-leading standard with read speeds of up to 200MB/s and write speeds of 130MB/s. This allows for the seamless transfer of heavy-duty files such as 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) video with Video Speed Class 30 (V30) support. See price at Amazon Save $20.00

With sequential read and write speeds of up to 200MB/s and 130MB/s, respectively, this card is designed for quick data transfer and seamless 4K UHD video recording. It comes with U3 and V30 performance ratings, ensuring it can handle dynamic burst shots and high-quality video capture. The card is compatible with a range of devices, including smartphones, DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, PCs, and laptops. To top it off, it offers robust seven-proof protection, including being water, temperature, and X-ray proof, and it comes with a 10-year limited warranty, making it a reliable choice for those who work in tough conditions.

