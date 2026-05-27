Samsung's flagship phones could be even more expensive next month

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly raise the price of various flagship phones in Greece from next month.

The price hikes will apparently apply to the Galaxy S series, the Galaxy Z7 foldables, and Galaxy FE phones.

This might be a sign of things to come for Europe and the US at large.

The entire consumer tech industry is grappling with price increases due to AI companies gobbling up RAM and storage. Samsung is no different, as the Galaxy S26 series received price hikes in some markets. Now, it looks like the company is preparing for another round of price increases.

TechManiacs reports that Samsung will raise the price of various flagship phones in Greece from the first week of June. The outlet says these increases will apply to the Galaxy S series, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy FE phones.

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The website adds that these Galaxy phones will all cost at least €100 (~$116) more, but says variants with more storage could see higher price increases. Either way, this doesn’t bode well for Europe at large. The Galaxy S26 series already saw price hikes in the region, ranging from €50 to €80 (~$58 to ~$93) for the base storage models. So people wanting Samsung’s latest flagships might have to pay even more. This will also adversely affect people who want a cost-effective Galaxy flagship in the Galaxy S25 FE.

We’re guessing this news doesn’t bode well for the US market, either. Samsung previously raised Galaxy S26 series prices by $40 to $100 in the US, with even bigger increases for the larger storage variants. So you might want to grab the S26 phones or other recent Galaxy flagships sooner rather than later.

The news also comes ahead of Samsung’s next Unpacked event, which is tipped to take place on July 22. The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide Fold), Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 on the day. Don’t be surprised if these devices are also more expensive.

Samsung isn’t the only smartphone brand instituting price hikes in 2026, though. OPPO, OnePlus, vivo, and Xiaomi have all raised prices in various markets in the wake of the RAM crisis. So we don’t blame you if you want the AI bubble to burst.

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