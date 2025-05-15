I went hands-on with the Samsung Polygon Foldable

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

So, I was waltzing around the Samsung booth at Display Week 2025 today, thinking I would probably not find much regarding smartphones, when I suddenly came across a really interesting phone: the Samsung Polygon Foldable.

It’s been flying a bit under the radar for a couple of months, so it was an exciting find. The best part? Our friends at Samsung removed the display case and allowed us to go hands-on with it!

It certainly has a unique design language, reminiscent of a Tesla Cybertruck. Hate it or love it, it is definitely interesting, and it’s unlike any of the other foldable display flip phones we have seen. My first impression was that it felt very solid and had a really nice weight to it. It makes sense, though. That mostly metallic body will undoubtedly add some weight to it, but it felt good, or at least I happen to prefer it when phones have a nice heft to them.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Of course, this also means the front display gets a bit smaller. I didn’t mind that, considering the fun look and build added so much to the experience. By the way, I did get to use it, but the experience is far from polished. In fact, the UI in both the external and internal displays seemed a bit wonky. Also, the external cameras were fake and actually showed the display under them, as opposed to having actual cameras.

This is definitely not a fully functional device. I feel like it was pretty much a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 that the company gutted and created a cool new design for, not worrying about much else than the looks.

That said, we must keep in mind that this is a concept design phone. Samsung is just having some fun with different aesthetics and trying to showcase what its foldable display tech can do. This also means that, like most other concept products, this one likely won’t make it to the market. Or will it? It is all up to Samsung, but it honestly seems unlikely. I know I wish it would, though. I actually happened to like it a lot!

Would you buy a Samsung Polygon Foldable if it came to market? It would go great with your Cybertruck, if you have one! Of course, we have to realize we likely won’t be able to buy this one. I guess we will have to settle with one of the fantastic options on our list of the best foldable phones for now.