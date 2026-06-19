These crucial Google services on Samsung phones may be waiting for you to update

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has rolled out updates for Android System SafetyCore, Android System WebView, and Google Play Services on Samsung phones.

The updates carry the version numbers 1.0.925574157, 149.0.7827.91, and 26.22.33.

These apps don’t appear on the Manage apps & device page, so you’ll need to update them manually.

When you need to update an app on your Samsung phone, you can open the Google Play Store, navigate to Manage apps & device, and hit Update or Update all. This same process works for almost every Google-made app, but there are a few exceptions. Some of those exceptions just got an update, and you’ll need to update them manually to get the new versions.

Spotted by SamMobile, Google has rolled out updates for Android System SafetyCore, Android System WebView, and Google Play Services. The newest versions of these apps carry the numbers 1.0.925574157, 149.0.7827.91, and 26.22.33, respectively. There is no changelog for any of these updates, but normally, these updates contain bug fixes, performance improvements, security enhancements, and new features.

Since you won’t find these apps on the Manage apps & device page, you’ll need to update them yourself. To do this, you’ll want to head over to Settings and find the Apps section. From there, look for the three apps, open their listings, and tap App details in store. This will take you to their Play Store page where you can update at will.

It’s usually a good idea to keep your apps updated, so you’ll want to do this as soon as you have a chance. The outlet confirms that these updates are currently available for One UI 8.5 and One UI 9 in India. It’s unclear what other markets these updates have rolled out to.

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