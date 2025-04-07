Samsung already sells phones with 8 years of updates, but they're not for everyone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is already selling Galaxy S25 models with eight years of Android and security updates.

These models are Enterprise Editions of the flagships, taking advantage of the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s ability to support eight years of updates.

Standard Galaxy S25 models come with an update promise of seven years.

Samsung currently promises up to seven years of software updates for its flagship phones like the Galaxy S25 series — or so we thought. It turns out, Samsung is already offering phones with eight full years of software support! Surprised? You’re not alone.

The models in question? Still the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, but with a twist. These are the Enterprise Edition variants of the Samsung flagships, which the company sells specifically for business customers. Just like previous years, these versions come with added perks like enhanced security, IT management tools, and productivity features.

Samsung appears to be sweetening the deal for enterprise buyers. As spotted by SamMobile, the “for work” models of the Galaxy S25 series are listed on the company’s official website with support for eight major Android updates, all the way to Android 23. They also get extended security updates until January 2032.

Samsung

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S25 phones available to regular consumers like you and me still top out at seven years of software and security updates.

This move isn’t all that surprising. Enterprise customers often buy devices in bulk and expect long-term value. Plus, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy supports eight years of Android OS updates, giving Samsung the technical ability to deliver on that promise. That said, we’ve contacted Samsung to double-check the details on its website. It doesn’t look like a mistake, but we want to be absolutely sure.

