Don't get your hopes up for One UI 9 leaks as Samsung fixes this major loophole

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has patched a loophole that enabled many recent One UI leaks.

The exploit allowed users to access internal OTA builds via a custom tool and decrypt metadata.

You almost certainly won’t be treated to as many One UI 9 leaks going forward.

The Samsung fans among you enjoy delving into One UI leaks, and we enjoy bringing them to you when they surface. The bad news for all of us is that it looks like the party might be over.

According to a report from SammyGuru, Samsung has patched a vulnerability in its OTA (over-the-air) update system that was most recently powering a wave of One UI 8 leaks. The loophole gave users access to internal firmware builds, revealing features before Samsung was ready to roll them out.

The trick relied on a community-made C# tool that let users interact with Samsung’s FOTA servers and decrypt metadata using apps like CheckFirm. It essentially gave outsiders a peek at development builds, leading to early reveals of things like Secure Folder upgrades and redesigned stock apps.

Alas, the leaks were getting too popular. Creators were racking up views, and the system was attracting more attention. According to SammyGuru, a user named Farlune reported the issue directly to Samsung — likely as part of a bug bounty program. The report outlined how internal URLs, decryption logic, and possibly app signatures or tokens were being used to bypass access controls, exposing unpatched software and violating confidentiality.

We can’t blame Samsung for wanting to shut down this leaky pipeline, but we’ll miss it, and you’re unlikely to get as many One UI previews in the coming weeks. The update pipeline just got a whole lot drier, but you can bet we’ll still be watching closely for any scraps of info that surface.