Everyone agrees: One UI has just too much bloatware

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy series is highly regarded in the Android smartphone world. Its flagship, mid-range, and budget options all offer appealing specs, features, and software update promises. One UI is also a highlight for many, sprinkling features not found on stock Android throughout the interface. However, there’s evidence that Samsung’s take on Android has a growing bloatware problem.

My colleague Haroun Adamu discussed this notion in a recent feature, suggesting that for all its positives, One UI is weighed down by its desire to stuff as many preinstalled apps onto devices as possible.

Readers feel similar sentiments. In a recent poll, we asked you if there is too much bloatware on One UI devices, and there’s a clear consensus. Over 72% of the 2,000+ respondents answered with a resounding “yes.” Only 13.3% of respondents think One UI manages its app selections well. Interestingly, more users (14.2% of the vote) “don’t care” about One UI’s bloatware and duplicate app issues, suggesting that more positives for these users outweigh this potential dealbreaker.

Nevertheless, One UI has become a sticking point for potential Samsung buyers, much like TouchWiz once was. “One UI is the exclusive reason I stopped purchasing Samsung phones. Allow a vanilla Android as a set-up option, and sales would rise,” remarks one reader.

“After using S4 with TouchWiz back in the day, I migrated away from Samsung devices because of those duplicate apps. And there was no way to uninstall them. Looks like it’s gotten worse,” notes another.

Other readers, interestingly, embrace the idea of Samsung apps. “Here’s where I’m probably the outlier: I HATE GOOGLE,” wrote one user in favor of Samsung apps. “In fact, I hate Google nearly as much as I hate Apple. So, I tolerate the bare minimum of Google apps. Which means, for ever Google app that there’s an equivalent (and usually BETTER) app from Samsung, I’m MORE than happy to use the Samsung version. If at all available, I’d rather use ANY other party app than a Google one.”

Some commenters highlight the issue’s prevalence on flagship devices, too. “I was setting up my sister’s S24+ the other day and was surprised to find more pre-installed apps on her phone than on my Note20 Ultra. Android System apps like the Phone app, Messaging app, Email app, File app, and Photo app shouldn’t be duplicated by phone manufacturers. Google should also not make apps like YouTube a system app.”

Samsung’s current software remains one of the company’s strengths, especially when factoring in that seven-year-long update support spell. However, not all users are convinced by the firm’s app practices. and neither are we.

You might like

Comments