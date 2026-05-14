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One UI 9 makes it easier to spot sideloaded apps on your Galaxy phone

The new "Manage unknown apps" submenu helps users keep track of apps installed outside of approved stores.
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2 hours ago

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Megan Ellis / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • One UI 9 beta introduces a “Manage unknown apps” section that lists all software installed from non-approved sources.
  • This feature lets users easily spot and uninstall suspicious apps without having to dig through their entire app list.

Samsung is rolling out the first One UI 9 beta to the Galaxy S26 series, and it has a few security features. Auto Blocker is getting a new security report feature, and it gets back the complete USB connection blocking setting in Maximum restrictions mode. There’s another new security feature in One UI 9 that allows you to keep track of “unknown” apps.

In its One UI 9 beta press release, Samsung noted that “One UI 9 also introduces enhanced protection against suspicious apps and potential threats: when new high-risk apps are detected, it now warns users, blocks execution and installation, and recommends deletion through security policy updates.”

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In the first One UI 9 beta, within Settings > Security and privacy > More security settings, there’s now a new entry for Manage unknown apps.

Samsung One UI 9 Manage Unknown apps
Dylan H

As the screenshot shows, the Manage unknown apps section lists the apps you have installed on your phone that aren’t from an “approved” source, such as the Google Play Store or the Galaxy Store. The idea here is to show all sideloaded apps on your phone in one spot, so users can uninstall any they don’t trust or recognize.

Users can achieve similar results by scanning through their installed apps list for suspicious apps. However, this list can run into tens and hundreds of apps, making it difficult to scan through. The Manage unknown apps section delegates some security responsibilities to the Play Store and Galaxy Store (since the apps listed there must comply with those stores’ security and privacy policies), so you get a smaller list to scan and manage.

The Manage unknown apps section is live in the One UI 9 beta. The feature should ideally be included in the stable release of One UI 9 as well.

Thanks, Dylan H., for the tip!

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