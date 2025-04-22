Samsung's weather app in One UI 8 is getting a dramatic makeover

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s revamped weather app in One UI 8 has leaked.

It features immersive, full-screen animations that reflect current weather conditions.

The updated app’s weather effects now include animated people walking through rain, snow, or sunshine, giving forecasts a cinematic feel.

Samsung’s Weather app appears to be getting a dramatic visual overhaul in One UI 8, bringing dynamic, immersive animations that go beyond static icons and simple effects on the current version.

According to details shared by X user, Gerwin van Giessen, the redesigned One UI 8 Weather app now includes full-screen animated scenes that vividly depict real-time weather conditions. These animations aren’t just decorative, they feature people and objects interacting with the environment.

For example, during rainy weather, you’ll see tiny animated figures walking under umbrellas 9see video below). On sunny days, rays of sunlight cut through shifting clouds, creating a more vibrant and realistic representation of the current weather. Similar effects are likely to accompany other weather conditions, such as snow or wind.

Moreover, the animated scenes appear to respond fluidly to changing weather, offering an immersive and cinematic way of engaging with the day’s forecast.

The best part? You don’t have to wait for the One UI 8 rollout to try Samsung’s revamped weather app. The updated app is already available for download, and the APK can be installed on any compatible device.

