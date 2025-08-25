Just bought a new Galaxy foldable? Watch out for this alert-hiding bug

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 suffer from a Do Not Disturb bug.

Custom Do Not Disturb settings can reset automatically, removing your call or notification filters.

A fix exists for the Galaxy S25 series in One UI 8 beta 5, but not yet for the Fold 7 or Flip 7.

When you buy a flagship Samsung phone, the minimum you expect is smooth sailing with the core functionality. Still, early Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 owners might want to double-check their notification settings. A bug in One UI 8 could cause you to miss important calls, texts, and alarms.

As SamMobile highlighted, the issue lies with Do Not Disturb (DND). It seems that custom DND preferences don’t always stick, so even if you allow calls from certain important contacts, notifications from specific apps, and alarms, those settings may reset overnight. This would cause your phone to block everything, silencing alerts you actually wanted to come through.

Samsung has already acknowledged the issue in part. The company recently pushed out the fifth One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25 series, and its changelog mentions a fix for the DND bug. Unfortunately, there’s no equivalent update yet for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, leaving you in limbo for now.

Complaints about the glitch are accruing on Reddit, and we can understand the frustration. Do Not Disturb is a commonly used feature, but unless you want to block out everything, including potential work calls or family emergencies, it seems early adopters of the new Samsung foldables can’t yet rely on its custom settings. We’ll watch for signs that Samsung is issuing a proper fix.

