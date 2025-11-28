Adaptive Clock not working on your Galaxy phone? Samsung has a quick fix for you

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR The Adaptive Clock feature in One UI 8 apparently isn’t working for many people.

Samsung has acknowledged the issue and offers a fix.

The solution is to update the LockStar module in Good Lock to the latest version.

One of the most visually stimulating features One UI brings is called Adaptive Clock, which dynamically wraps the lockscreen clock around the subject in the wallpaper. The feature, initially available to Samsung users via the Good Lock module Lockstar, became more widely available with One UI 8 and is set for another upgrade with One UI 8.5.

But as reported (via SamMobile) by several existing users, Adaptive Clock has not been working as intended. For instance, it may not recognize humans or pets and apply shabbily over their faces instead of adapting to the outlines of their heads or bodies. This issue has recently cropped up after a recent update.

Samsung recently addressed this issue on a support page and offered a fix to troubleshoot it.

Samsung has instructed users to download and update the LockStar module. To do this, you can head to the Good Lock app and locate the LockStar module. Here you’ve to ensure your Galaxy phone is running the latest version, which is v7.0.01.10. You can either check it with Good Lock by tapping the three-dot button and then tapping About.

You could also go to the Galaxy Store to update the module, but the last supported version listed there is 6.1. We’re unsure whether that’s just an error.

The solution is intriguing, since Adaptive Clock is natively available in One UI 8 and, in theory, should work even without LockStar. However, installing LockStar not only fixes the problem but also brings many more customization options for your lockscreen, so it is worth the hassle.

