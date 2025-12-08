Samsung One UI 8.5 makes it easy to start your day with the forecast

TL;DR Samsung One UI 8.5 beta lets you add weather-based backgrounds to the Clock alarm screen.

The World Clock now includes a time-zone converter slider for quicker hour-by-hour comparisons.

A new link in the sleep schedule editor opens Samsung Health’s sleep dashboard.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 beta just landed for the Galaxy S25 series, and while most attention is on the visual overhaul and Galaxy AI additions, there are some smaller upgrades hiding in the Clock app. They’re not glamorous features, but they might have some impact on how you interact with your alarms and the world clocks.

As detailed in the One UI 8.5 beta changelog, one of the key upgrades appears when an alarm goes off. Samsung says the Clock app can now pull in live weather conditions and show them as the background on the alarm screen. Previous versions could display a weather icon next to the wake-up time, but the backdrop itself remained a static gradient of your choice.

In the beta, it shifts to a weather-themed scene instead, be that sunny skies or pouring rain, matching whatever’s happening outside. You can see the difference in the UI in the screenshots above.

The World Clock also gets a useful improvement. Samsung has added a time-zone converter slider at the bottom of the screen, letting you move forward or backward in hour increments and instantly see the corresponding time in other cities. Before this, the app only displayed static local times, so you had to do the math yourself. Compare the images below for a visual comparison.

There looks to be at least one other change. When you’re editing a sleep schedule, you’ll now find a “Sleep stats” link inside the Clock app. This wasn’t mentioned in the changelog, but tapping it appears to open Samsung Health’s sleep dashboard, giving you a faster way to check your recent sleep trends. It’s not new functionality, just a shortcut that didn’t exist in One UI 8. You’ll see the link in the second screenshot below.

These are small touches, but they make the Clock app feel a bit more connected to real-world conditions and to the rest of Samsung’s ecosystem. Have you spotted any other changes to the Clock app in One UI 8.5 beta? If so, let us know in the comments.

