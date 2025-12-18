Your Samsung phone will soon make it easier to quickly adjust this key camera setting

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest Samsung One UI 8.5 beta update offers a white balance slider in the camera app.

The slider isn’t functional at the moment, but will let you quickly adjust white balance levels in the default photo mode.

Samsung kicked off the One UI 8.5 beta program earlier this month, allowing Galaxy S25 owners to get an early look at the upcoming software. Now, it turns out that the latest beta update brings a useful slider to the camera app.

Tipster Ice Universe reports that the most recent One UI 8.5 beta update added a white balance slider to the camera app. The feature is accessible in the default photo mode, which means you don’t have to dive into the complex pro mode to take advantage of it. Check out the leaker’s screen recording below.

The white balance slider lets you quickly adjust white balance levels before taking a photo. And Ice notes that this slider is particularly handy on the Galaxy S25 Ultra as he felt the phone struggled with white balance accuracy. Unfortunately, the slider doesn’t actually do anything right now. The tipster speculates that it could debut first on the Galaxy S26 series.

In any event, we’re glad Samsung is bringing more practical features to the standard photo mode. The company would be joining Google in offering a quick and easy way to adjust white balance. In saying so, I’d love to see Galaxy phones with a Pixel-style shadow slider to adjust shadow levels.

