Samsung welcomes two more phones to the One UI 6 beta program

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is opening up its One UI 6 beta program to two more Galaxy phones.

The beta program will now include the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy M23.

The update has been confirmed in India for the M23 and in South Korea for the A52.

After rolling out its Android 14 beta skin to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, Samsung is continuing to expand the beta program to more Galaxy phones. This time around, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy M23 5G are the lucky models to get the One UI 6 beta.

Samsung has now rolled out its beta program to the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy M23 5G. The update has been confirmed for the A52 if you live in South Korea and it is available for the M23 if you live in India. If you live in a different region, the update should arrive shortly.

The beta weighs 2.6GB and comes with October 2023’s security patch. It will come with firmware version E236BXXU4ZWJ2 for the M23, but it’s currently unknown what the firmware version is for the A52.

To download the beta, you’ll need to join the beta program. This can be done by downloading the Samsung Members app and clicking on the invite banner on the home screen. After your device is registered, all you have to do is go to Settings>Software update and tap Download and install.

As of now, the One UI 6 beta program includes the Galaxy S23, S22, A54, A53, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, A34, A52, and A23. The rollout of the beta has been a little unpredictable, so it’s unclear which Galaxy device could be the next to be added to the list.

Comments