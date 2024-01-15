This stunning Samsung 49-inch gaming monitor just got a $1,000 price drop

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The freezing temperatures are bad news for most of us, but gamers will see it as an excuse to get back the screen. There are few better display upgrades to your gaming rig than the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, although it’s no small outlay at its $2,200 retail price. But an incredible Amazon discount today has seen the price of the stunning monitor slashed to $1,199.99. Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,199.99 ($1,000 off)

That’s some price drop. It’s the lowest price we’ve tracked on the Samsung gaming monitor since Black Friday 2022 and less than $50 from that all-time low price. It’s still a significant investment, but once you’ve got it fired up and you’re immersed in the awesome visuals, will you care?

The expansive 49-inch 1000R curved screen of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch monitor mirrors the curvature of the human eye. This promises to reduce eye strain significantly — a feature particularly beneficial during extended gaming sessions. At its core, the monitor is powered by Quantum Matrix technology, featuring a Quantum HDR 2000 panel that ensures vivid, lifelike images. This is further enhanced by the Quantum Mini LED technology, and the display offers a rapid 240hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, ensuring that every frame is captured with precision. Compatibility with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro enhances the fluidity of gameplay, eliminating frame drops and screen tearing. The monitor’s 32:9 aspect ratio, equivalent to two 27-inch panels side by side, offers an expansive field of view, allowing gamers to see more of the game world at once.

If you’re a PC gamer with a generous budget, this is a surefire way to lighten up Blue Monday. Hit the widget above to learn more about the deal.

