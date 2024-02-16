Huge $600 savings on the 2023 Samsung 49-inch OLED gaming monitor

Your gaming rig deserves the best, and displays don’t come much better than the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED curved gaming monitor. The stunning 2023 display has an on on-page coupon available on Amazon right now that drops the price to $999.99. That’s $600 off, and a price only previously seen on Black Friday. Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $999.99 ($600 off)

The 49-inch Odyssey G9 features a Quantum Dot Technology-enhanced OLED display, offering brighter visuals, vibrant colors, and deeper contrasts. Its super ultrawide screen, equivalent to two quad HD monitors, features an 1800R curvature that engulfs your field of vision, providing expansive, pin-sharp vistas. With a lightning-quick 0.03ms(GTG) response time and a 240Hz refresh rate, it ensures near-instantaneous gameplay and a competitive edge.

The cutting-edge features don’t stop there. The monitor also boasts DisplayHDR True Black 400 for impressively dark shades and colors, enhancing depth and detail in games. Then you have AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which makes for smooth, stutter-free action. The design is equally impressive, with a sleek body and modern metal finish befitting of the best battle stations.

Weekend deals don’t come much better than this, so don’t miss out. The link above takes you to it.

Comments