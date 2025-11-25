This ultrawide Samsung gaming monitor just got a huge price drop!

Black Friday always brings a few eyebrow-raising discounts, and this Samsung gem is definitely one of them. The 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C is one of the brand’s most over-the-top gaming monitors, and it has fallen to $777.99 on Samsung’s site, down from $1,299.99. If you’ve been circling the idea of going super-ultrawide, this is the kind of price that makes the jump a lot easier to justify.

The Samsung G95C monitor isn’t subtle. It’s a massive 32:9 curved DQHD panel that essentially gives you the screen real estate of two 27-inch QHD monitors stitched together without bezels getting in the way. The steep 1000R curve wraps around your peripheral vision, and paired with its 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync Premium Pro, it’s built for fast, fluid gameplay rather than just looking dramatic on a desk. Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor for $777.99 ($522 off)

HDR performance is another selling point. With VESA DisplayHDR 1000 support, a quoted 1,000-nit peak brightness, and a high contrast ratio, darker game scenes should actually look dark rather than washed out. And if you care about the setup matching the rest of your RGB-heavy battlestation, Samsung’s CoreSync and Core Lighting+ effects are designed to spill color onto the wall behind the monitor.

The extras are practical too. You get an ergonomic stand with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment, plus picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes for running multiple sources at once. Auto Source Switch+ makes jumping between devices less annoying, and Samsung’s eye-comfort modes are there if you’re clocking long sessions.

At $777.99, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the G95C all year. If you’ve been tempted by the idea of replacing a dual-monitor setup with one giant curved panel — or want a genuinely immersive gaming screen — this is the time to take a look.

Follow