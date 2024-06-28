Hot deal for gamers: The Samsung Odyssey G32A gaming monitor is just $130 right now!

Being in charge of hunting and reporting these deals isn’t easy. I have to stop myself from buying all the exciting tech at a discount, and I am having a really hard time stopping myself today. There is currently a 35% discount on the Samsung Odyssey G32A 24-inch gaming monitor, bringing the price down to just $130! Get the Samsung Odyssey G32A 24-inch gaming monitor for $130

Amazon labels this as a “limited time deal,” so we don’t know how long the offer will stand. By the way, you can also upgrade to the 27-inch and 32-inch versions, which are also significantly discounted. We’re just focusing on the 24-inch model because it offers the best discount, and we think it is the most fitting for the majority of people. However, you can click on the other options on the Amazon page if you’re interested in the larger models.

Any monitor is a good deal at $130, so seeing a gaming screen going for this price point is especially exciting. It has high-end features like a 1ms response time, a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and a QLED panel that covers 125% of the sRGB color spectrum.

It also helps that it happens to look stunning! The borderless design makes it easier to use two monitors, which might be a great option, considering you can get both for $260 right now! Pair this setup with a great controller and you’re set to kick back and enjoy any game!

We haven’t seen a deal this good on a higher-end gaming monitor in a while, so you should probably buy it soon if you want to take advantage of this discount. Again, it’s a limited time deal, so the monitor might go back to the original price soon!

