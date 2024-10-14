Samsung's best gaming monitors are on sale!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

All of these deals are available directly from Samsung. There is no sign of them being part of a special campaign, which also means we’re not sure how long the offers will stick around.

Which gaming monitor should I get? Of course, these are very different monitors, for varying budgets and needs. Let’s go over all of them together and help you find the best monitor for your battle station.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen 55-Inch with a free G3 monitor

Samsung Odyssey Ark (2nd Gen) 55-Inch Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey Ark (2nd Gen) 55-Inch Gaming Monitor The Samsung Galaxy Ark 55 is a huge, curved OLED monitor, made to "overwhelm your senses." Equipped with all of the bells and whistles for gaming and productivity, it's no surprise this is an award winning monitor. See price at Samsung Save $1,200.00

You’ve probably seen this monitor! It’s that giant, curved screen often showed off at Best Buy stores. It has a massive 55-inch Quantum Mini-LED panel with a 4K resolution, a 1ms response time, and a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The 1000R makes it really stand out, and it helps really immerse you in your games or movies. Additionally, the screen real estate will also make it a great multi-tasking machine.

Other great features include a KVM switch to help you use your keyboard and monitor with different machines, and the monitor supports up to four different inputs. Sound quality is also pretty amazing for a monitor, as it features four speakers and two woofers, totaling 60W of sound power. You’ll also get added extras like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR 10+, and even a built-in smart TV experience. We can comfortably say this is the very best Samsung monitor.

Oh, and you’re getting a free 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor for free, which is a really nice plus, especially considering the discounted price is already low for this monitor.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NC 57-Inch with a free G3 monitor

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G95NC Gaming Monitor Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G95NC Gaming Monitor Massive dual-UHD gaming monitor The Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NC is a massive ultra-wide monitor. The screen measures 57 inches corner to corner with dual-UHD resolution, 1000R curve, and specs ideal for gaming. See price at Samsung Save $900.00

If you prefer ultrawide monitors, this is the one to get. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NC measures in at 57 inches, featuring a stunning dual 4K resolution. This means it has a 7,680 x 2,160 definition! It also has a 1000R curvature, a 1ms response time, and a super fluid 240Hz refresh rate.

This model also comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, two inputs, and cool LED lighting on the back. Oh, and it also comes with smart TV support, so you can stream from your favorite apps as you wish.

This deal also comes with a free Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor.

Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch monitor

The Odyssey Neo G95NC is fantastic, and while it is heavily discounted, $1,599.99 may still be a bit too much for most. If you want an ultrawide monitor at a more reasonable price, the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch monitor is a great alternative. The display measures 49 inches, but this one comes with a QHD resolution, which is still pretty nice. Other specs are still great, including a 1ms response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, and the same 1000R curvature.

Extra features include VESA DisplayHDR 1000 support, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, cool RGB lighting on the back, two simultaneous inputs, and an eye-saver mode. The best part? It still has that smart TV integration! However, there’s no free extra monitor included with this deal. Go grab these offers while you can! We’re not sure when they will end, and these are fire sales.

