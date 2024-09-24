Today's hottest gaming monitor deals come from Samsung

Samsung makes some of our favorite gaming monitors, but these sure are expensive, too. If you want one of them, it’s wise to keep your eyes open for any deals. Here at Android Authority, we save you all the time and effort, always looking for the hottest sales, and today, we have a couple that will keep your wallet a bit thicker.

First, let’s cover the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark, likely the most desired gaming monitor of all. It normally costs $3,000, but right now, you can get it for just $1,800. That is still a bit pricey, though. If you prefer spending less, the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is only $500, which is a 44% discount on its $899 retail price. Buy the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark for $1,800 Buy the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 for $500

The Odyssey Ark deal is available from Amazon. Meanwhile, the Odyssey Neo G7 offer comes from Walmart. There’s no sign of either being part of any specific campaign, so we’re not sure how long the offers will stay active.

Samsung Odyssey Ark

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor The Samsung Galaxy Ark 55 is a huge, curved OLED monitor, made to "overwhelm your senses." Equipped with all of the bells and whistles for gaming and productivity, it's no surprise this is an award winning monitor. See price at Amazon Save $1,200.00

You’ve likely seen this monitored and marveled over it. It’s the huge, curved screen Best Buy shows off at most of its locations. You likely also checked out the price and thought, “No way!” Maybe at $1,800, you could consider treating yourself, though, especially considering that all the specs and features match the retail price.

The monitor has a massive 55-inch panel with a 1,000R curvature. It has a 4K resolution, a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and a fast 1ms response time. Because the screen is so large, Samsung made sure to add 4-input multi-view, which means it’s pretty much like having four Full HD monitors in one. It even has a KVM Switch to allow you to use multiple computers with a single mouse and keyboard setup.

Good audio is super rare on monitors, but the Samsung Odyssey Ark comes with four speakers, one in each corner of the screen. There are also two woofers in the middle. This results in much fuller and deeper sound, at least for monitors.

If all those features weren’t enough, this could also work as a TV replacement. It has Samsung’s Smart TV experience, which allows you to play content from all your favorite streaming apps directly from the monitor. This thing is a true beauty.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is also an amazing monitor, even if it costs less than a third compared to the Ark. It is still very large at 43 inches, and the panel also offers a 4K resolution and a 1ms response time. The refresh rate is still much better than usual at 144Hz.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 even has the Samsung Smart TV functionality baked into the software, so you can watch movies and other content through your favorite streaming apps. This means it can even replace your TV! By the way, both monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for an improved gaming experience.

Essentially, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 drops the fancier features, such as the curved screen, control station, 165Hz refresh rate, etc. Still, it’s a fantastic monitor. These Samsung gaming monitors are excellent, regardless of which one you pick. In fact, many would agree these are among the best options out there. Take advantage of these deals while you can!

