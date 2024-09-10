Save $1,200 on the amazing Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor, plus get a free G3 monitor

We are sure you’ve seen that amazing Samsung monitor at your local Best Buy. Yeah, the really huge, curved one everyone marvels over, until they see the whopping $3,000 price! You don’t have to pay three grand for it, though, as deals come from time to time. Right now, you can get the Samsung Odyssey Ark at a $1,200 discount, bringing the total cost down to $1,800. Not only that, but Samsung is also throwing in a free G3 27-inch monitor. Get the Samsung Odyssey Ark and a G3 27-inch monitor for $1,800

This offer is available from Samsung, and it is part of the Samsung Fall Sale. This campaign will run until September 15, 2024.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor + free G3 monitor Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor + free G3 monitor The Samsung Galaxy Ark 55 is a huge, curved OLED monitor, made to "overwhelm your senses." Equipped with all of the bells and whistles for gaming and productivity, it's no surprise this is an award winning monitor. See price at Samsung Save $1,429.99 Samsung Fall Sale!

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is no joke. The screen measures a gargantuan 55 inches. The sheer size of it is only part of what makes it impressive, though. It also has a Quantum Mini-LED panel, a 4K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, a 1ms response time, and that impressive 1000R curvature. All of these make it a worthy gaming monitor for the most demanding users.

You’ll also get AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for improved gaming smoothness. Audio is also much better than usual for monitors, as it comes with four speakers in the corners and two central woofers for fuller sound. The monitor features four HDMI ports and offers the ability to split the screen to show multiple video sources simultaneously.

This is a great monitor for gamers, but I also know professionals who love it. One of my closest friends uses one for trading. And I loved trying it to do my work here at Android Authority. Multi-tasking was just on another level.

Not only is this the lowest price we’ve seen the Samsung Odyssey Ark hit, but you’ll also get a free extra Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch monitor, which usually costs $230. If you’ve been looking for an amazing monitor, there is no better time than now!

