Save $1,200 on the Samsung Odyssey Ark, one of the most desired monitors

You’ve probably seen it at your local Best Buy. The 2nd-gen Samsung Odyssey Ark is that huge monitor with an amazingly curved screen that seems like the most fantastic multi-tasking screen, as well as the most immersive of gaming monitors. Then, you look at the price and get immediately discouraged. If you’ve been eyeing this amazing monitor but don’t want to spend $3,000 on it, your day may have come! Right now, the Samsung Odyssey Ark is 40% off, granting you a whopping $1,200 discount! This brings the price down to a much more reasonable $1,800. Get the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen for $1,800

There’s no mention of this being a limited-time deal or related to Amazon Prime Day, so we’re not sure how long the deal will last. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen this monitor go for, and the item is shipped and sold by Amazon.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd gen 55-inch 4K 1000R curved gaming monitor Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd gen 55-inch 4K 1000R curved gaming monitor The Samsung Galaxy Ark 55 is a huge, curved OLED monitor, made to "overwhelm your senses." Equipped with all of the bells and whistles for gaming and productivity, it's no surprise this is an award winning monitor. See price at Amazon Save $1,200.00

The Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd gen is one amazing monitor, and some would argue it is still the best one around. It has a massive 55-inch screen with a Quantum Mini-LED panel. It has a 4K UHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The 1ms response time and HDR10+ are also on par with some of the best options in the industry. Of course, one of the most exciting features is the 1000R curvature, which is impressively immersive.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for improved gaming. It comes with four speakers in the corners and two central woofers, making for more immersive surround sound. If you want to use multiple devices at once, it has four HDMI ports, and you can easily split the display into multiple screens. This monitor offers the whole package for both gamers and professionals!

Again, this is a record price for a new Samsung Odyssey Ark, and we’ve only seen it touch this low point once before. Who knows how long it will be before this deal comes back, so you should probably act quickly if you want to get what could be the most desired monitor in existence.

