Deal: Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor $1,200 off, plus a free G3 monitor and $100 credit

You’ve probably seen that massive, curved monitor at your local Best Buy. It is a fantastic display, and many would consider it the best gaming monitor you can have right now. It is mighty expensive at $3,000, so it’s best to wait for good deals if you’re thinking of investing in such a high-end monitor. Today is your lucky day! The Samsung Odyssey Ark is going for $1,800, saving you $1,200. Not only that, but Sammy is throwing in a Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch monitor for free, as well as a $100 Samsung credit for future purchases. Get the Samsung Odyssey Ark, Odyssey G3, and a $100 Samsung credit for just $1,800

This offer is available straight from Samsung, and it is part of the brand’s Gaming Week campaign. It ends on August 18, 2024, so make sure to sign up before then.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor + extra G3 monitor + $100 Samsung credit Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor + extra G3 monitor + $100 Samsung credit The Samsung Galaxy Ark 55 is a huge, curved OLED monitor, made to "overwhelm your senses." Equipped with all of the bells and whistles for gaming and productivity, it's no surprise this is an award winning monitor. See price at Samsung Save $1,429.00

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a true beauty of a monitor. The screen is huge at 55 inches, and it has a 4K Quantum Mini-LED panel that looks absolutely stunning. You’ll also get a 165HZ refresh rate and 1ms response time. The 1000R curvature is just as impressive, and paired with the large display size, it’s one of the most immersive screens you can find. If you want a more versatile and unique setup, the screen can also be flipped into portrait mode.

The Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor is pretty cool, too. Especially when you’re getting it for free, as the usual price is $230. It may look small compared to the Ark, but 27 inches is still pretty large for most. It has a Full HD 1,080p resolution. You’ll also get some gaming specs, such as the super smooth 180Hz refresh rate and instant 1ms response time. Of course, the free $100 Samsung credit is a very nice addition.

This deal is only available until August 18. This may seem like plenty of time to think about your purchase, but items can sometimes run out of stock! It’s better not to wait too long.

