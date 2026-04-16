Samsung is preparing to unleash Now Brief across your home

Joe Maring / Android Authority Now Brief

TL;DR Samsung plans to expand its Now Brief feature to TVs and Family Hub refrigerators.

If the feature is set up in advance, it will activate when you approach the TV, touch the refrigerator screen, or open and close the refrigerator door.

The company is also rolling out “Call to Care,”a feature that lets you check the status of someone with a phone call.

Now Brief, the tool that summarizes your daily schedule, news, tasks, and more, made its debut on the Galaxy S25 series last year. Since then, it has rolled out across the Galaxy family. However, it looks like Samsung isn’t content with keeping Now Brief on its phones alone. The feature will soon move beyond the company’s handsets and into your living room and kitchen.

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Today, Samsung announced that it’s preparing Now Brief to deliver its personalized briefing services throughout your home. The tech giant doesn’t reveal when, but says the feature will soon roll out to Samsung TVs launched in 2024 or later. On top of that, Now Brief will also be coming to Family Hub refrigerators launched in 2021 or later. Samsung warns that the availability of this rollout will depend on the product, model, region, and each product’s Over The Network (OTN) software update schedule.

When it arrives, you won’t have to manually launch Now Brief to use it. The firm states that if you set it up in advance, Now Brief will be automatically triggered when you approach your TV, touch the refrigerator screen, or open and close the refrigerator door.

Additionally, the expanded experience will allow you to stay up-to-date on home device status, energy usage, and sleep status. It can also be used to track home security updates based on door locks, door sensors, and security mode, your parents’ daily activity updates, and dog-walking information.

Along with this announcement, Samsung also revealed a new phone feature called “Care on Call.” This feature is specifically designed to keep you up-to-date on the status of a care recipient, like an elderly parent. Once you call the person, a pop-up will appear with various information, such as the time of the first activity of the day, the most recent activity time, and the local weather. This information will appear before the call begins.

A couple of other notable mentions in this announcement include improvements to Safety Patrol and Care Insight. Safety Patrol users can now send a robot vacuum with a camera to check on the house if a care recipient’s activity has not been detected for a specified amount of time. Meanwhile, Care Insight now provides more actionable, long-term data when analyzing factors like temperature and humidity levels or tracking significant changes in activity levels and connected device usage.

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