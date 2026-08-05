Samsung Notes could pick up a new S Pen trick to create more space

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is working on a new Notes feature that includes the S Pen.

The feature would allow the user to move handwritten notes by long-pressing on the content with the stylus.

Notes created in this newer version of the app will either open in read-only mode or not open at all on older versions.

Has there ever been a time when you handwrote a message in Samsung Notes, only to realize that you need to rewrite it because you ran out of space? Samsung appears to be working on a new Notes feature that will solve this problem, and it involves the S Pen.

Code within version 4.4.45.37 of the Samsung Notes app, spotted by Nerd’s Chalk, reveals a new S Pen-related feature in the works. Aptly called “Drag handwriting,” the feature lets the user drag handwritten content to create more space. It works by long-pressing the content with the S Pen, which then allows the user to relocate the content.

Elsewhere in the same app version, there are references to compatibility safeguards. According to the strings of code, a note created in this newer version of the app will either open in read-only mode or not open at all on older versions. When this happens, a message will pop up explaining why you can only view the note or why the note can’t be opened. It will also recommend updating the app so that you can have full privileges.

It’s worth mentioning that APK teardowns like this only offer a glimpse at what could be on the way. There is no guarantee that Samsung will release this feature to the public.

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