Samsung Notes finally brings its handy math solver to Galaxy phones with One UI 8

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Notes app in One UI 8 has received some interface and functional improvements.

The latest version of the app includes a new customizable toolbar, an updated Default note style menu, and new search filters.

Samsung has also added the Math Solver feature on devices with an S Pen.

The One UI 8 beta update for the Galaxy S25 series brings several improvements and new features for Samsung’s Weather, Calendar, and Reminder apps. However, these aren’t the only stock apps set to receive a revamp. Although the official changelog doesn’t mention changes for other apps, beta testers have spotted a few interface changes and a handy new feature in the Samsung Notes app.

Screenshots shared by X user Theordysm (via Sammobile) reveal that Samsung has added a new customizable toolbar to the Notes app. Long-pressing on this toolbar opens a new customization menu that lets you select which tools you want access to while editing notes and arrange the order in which they appear.

The Default note style menu has also received some improvements, including a new landscape layout for notes and redesigned scroll direction and note color selectors. Furthermore, Samsung has added new search filters to the app, making it easier to find specific notes.

Most importantly, the new version of Samsung Notes in One UI 8 includes the Math Solver feature, which Samsung introduced with the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. The feature uses AI to solve math problems, and you can see it in action in leaker Ice Cat’s X post below.



Currently tested and confirmed to work on Samsung S25 Ultra (models without S Pen, like S25 Edge, are not supported yet). I'm sharing the… Blockbuster Share: The latest version of Samsung Notes app now supports math equation solving with easy operation. Check out the video demo!Currently tested and confirmed to work on Samsung S25 Ultra (models without S Pen, like S25 Edge, are not supported yet). — ICE CAT (@UniverseIce) June 4, 2025

Sadly, Math Solver appears to be limited to devices with an S Pen, so you shouldn’t expect to see it on your end if you don’t have the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

