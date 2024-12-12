Samsung News now doubles as a gaming app on Galaxy devices

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

An interesting change is coming to the Samsung News app on Galaxy devices. While the app is known as a destination for trending, breaking, and local news, it will now also be a place where you can play games.

Samsung has announced that its popular trivia game, The Six, is coming to the Samsung News app. First launched earlier this year exclusively for Samsung TVs, the game will now also be available for Galaxy devices in the US and Canada.

“Samsung’s commitment to broadening access to all types of gaming content and providing more ways for people to play continues to make our devices a top choice for players,” said Avner Ronen, Vice President of Product Development at Samsung. “As a fan-favorite game, we’ve seen the popularity of The Six on our Smart TVs and are excited to bring this engaging experience to millions of mobile devices.”

For those unfamiliar with The Six, it’s a game that offers daily trivia challenges. Players have to answer six questions on topics ranging from entertainment to world history. The faster the player is able to answer these questions, the higher their score will be.

The Six is available in the News app starting today. However, this won’t be the only game coming to the app. Samsung says that it plans to add more games to the platform in the future. So if you ever wanted a side of games to go along with your news, now you got it.

