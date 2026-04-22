Samsung exec reveals how new approach to product design is shaping your next Galaxy device

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung executive has shared how the company is redefining its design philosophy.

The company is focusing on four key categories: live longer, live better, live loud, and live on.

The executive also shared that Samsung follows three horizons, with the third horizon focused on the company’s future portfolio.

Samsung isn’t exactly known for being adventurous when it comes to design philosophy. However, it has recently started shaking things up with some of its hardware, like the new design for the Galaxy Buds 4 series. Samsung’s approach to design has changed over the years, and a new interview sheds some light on the company’s new direction.

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Samsung’s President and Chief Design Officer, Mauro Porcini, recently sat down with Rapid Response podcast host Bob Safian for an interview. In that interview, Porcini offers a few interesting nuggets of insight into the new design philosophy shaping your next Galaxy device.

According to the executive, a pillar of what they are trying to accomplish involves “making sure that designers are the voice of humanity in the organization.” Porcini adds that there are four categories that the team is focused on: live longer, live better, live loud, and live on. He then goes on to explain the meaning behind these four categories.

Live longer refers to technology that monitors your body and supports your physical and mental well-being. The next category, live better, relates to technology that saves you time, like AI and productivity tools. Live loud is about the technology that allows you to express yourself, like creating content for social media. And the final area of focus is live on, which is about “transcending yourself and preserving memories.” For this fourth category, think of taking pictures and capturing video.

In addition to these four categories, Porcini says that Samsung is following three horizons. The first horizon focuses on incremental improvements to today’s products. Meanwhile, the second horizon is about identifying opportunities for more radical changes. Defining the company’s future portfolio is the third horizon. Porcini says this final horizon is where the four categories apply the most.

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