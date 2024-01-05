Samsung could launch new chargers alongside Galaxy S24 series

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly readying two new chargers, ostensibly for the S24 launch.

One charger is believed to be a 50W adapter with two USB-C ports.

The second charger is said to be a refreshed version of its 45W charger.

Samsung hasn’t offered a charger with its smartphones for a few years now, and that isn’t expected to change with the Galaxy S24 series. However, it looks like the company will still offer a couple of new chargers alongside the upcoming phones.

WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt has claimed on X that two new Samsung chargers are in the works. The first charger is said to be the Samsung Charger Duo 50W, featuring two USB-C ports for fast wired charging.

Meanwhile, the second charger is believed to be an updated version of the company’s current 45W charger. So those expecting the Galaxy S24 series to offer 65W, 80W, or even 100W speeds will be very disappointed.

Needless to say, we aren’t expecting Samsung to bundle chargers with the Galaxy S24 series phones. But we hope the new 45W charger in particular brings improvements over the previous model, be it in terms of pricing, temperature, performance, and/or form factor.

Unfortunately, it seems like the base Galaxy S24 won’t be able to take full advantage of the new 45W charger as the phone is tipped to only offer 25W charging.

