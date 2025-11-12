Samsung made a 27-inch touchscreen you can wheel to the kitchen

TL;DR Samsung’s new Movingstyle series introduces portable displays, including a 27-inch touchscreen with a built-in battery.

They’re portable smart monitors designed to move around your home for streaming, work, and light interaction.

With prices up to $1,199, they’ll appeal mostly to users who value flexibility over traditional desk-bound setups.

Samsung is expanding its screen lineup into a new category that may be unlike any you’ve seen before. The Movingstyle series is meant for users who don’t want to be tethered to one spot, whether streaming, working from different rooms, gaming, or mirroring their phone to a big display. According to Samsung, the aim is to support “connected, fast-paced lifestyles” by making displays portable, flexible, and smarter.

The star of the show is the Movingstyle touchscreen, a 27-inch QHD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and, unusually for something this large, touch support. It has a built-in battery that lasts up to three hours, letting you use it untethered from the couch, desk, or outlet. The screen props up via an integrated kickstand, or you can slot it onto a rollable floor stand with hidden wheels and roll it from the bedroom to the balcony to the kitchen. It’s equal parts TV, monitor, and oversized smart display.

There’s also a second model: the 32-inch Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor. This one drops touch input in favor of classic monitor duties, offering 4K resolution and a more desk-friendly approach to streaming and productivity. Samsung pitches it as a “smart hub” you can physically relocate around your home or office without losing picture quality or app access.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Now, calling a 27-inch touchscreen portable is already a stretch. But the company claiming that it can be used as a tablet is even harder to swallow. Samsung highlights its Sketch Now app for casual doodling, but the fine print makes the limits clear: single-finger drawing only and no stylus support. So if you’re imagining an iPad Pro on stilts, that’s not what this is. Speaking more realistically, the touchscreen model is a battery-powered monitor you can drag around the house. And honestly, in that context, it makes way more sense. Want a show in the kitchen? Easy. A video call in the living room and then YouTube on the balcony? Sure. The combo of wheels, kickstand, touch, and battery frees the screen from a fixed wall or desk.

Whether the 3-hour battery life is enough or not is also another thing that’s debatable. On one hand, it’s enough to complete a movie or a couple of episodes, but definitely not built for marathon watching. Then again, while the monitor itself is portable, the screen constraints and the overall design do suggest that you’re going to be using this indoors most of the time anyway, with a plug point available. The big innovation isn’t all-day endurance; it’s the ability to put a screen wherever you actually are, without extra cables. As such, for users juggling work, streaming, games, and smart-home control, that kind of versatility may resonate.

Of course, whether this becomes a meaningful new category depends heavily on price. The Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor starts at $699.99, and Samsung is dangling a $200 credit through Samsung.com and select retailers. The portable 27-inch Movingstyle touchscreen lands at $1,199.99, making it a premium bet for a niche audience. For people who already juggle work, streaming, smart-home dashboards, and gaming, the convenience might just click.

Follow