The Samsung monitor holiday deals include $500 off the Odyssey G9

Whether you’re a student on a budget or a gamer looking to upgrade your rig, the Samsung monitor holiday deals will have something to pique your interest. There are price drops of up to 40% on monitors of all shapes and sizes, with the star attraction being a record $500 discount on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Series OLED curved gaming monitor.

This OLED monitor’s super ultrawide display is equivalent to two quad HD monitors with 1800R curvature, immersing you in your favorite games. It includes a lightning-fast 0.03ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate, giving you a competitive edge in gaming with seamless, stutter-free visuals. The DisplayHDR True Black 400 technology offers deep blacks and rich colors, adding depth and detail to every scene. The price drop from $1,600 to $1,099.99 represents an all-time low on the gaming monitor .

Here are some of the other highlights from the sale:

These are just our pick of the Samsung monitor deals, but there are plenty more to explore. Hit the button below to peruse them for yourself.