Samsung's first mid-range foldable could be cheaper than the Galaxy A54

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung apparently wants to charge $400 to $500 for a mid-range Galaxy foldable phone.

This would make it the cheapest foldable phone on the market by a significant margin.

A $400 price tag would also make it cheaper than the Galaxy A54 at launch.

Samsung is reportedly working on mid-range Galaxy foldables for 2024, but pricing is a big question. Now, a leaker has dished out apparent price information, and it looks like Samsung’s cut-price foldables could be astoundingly cheap.

Samsung aims to charge $400 to $500 for a mid-range Galaxy foldable phone, leaker Revegnus claimed on X.

We’re guessing this price tag applies to a mid-range Galaxy Z Flip model, as Samsung’s Flip phones start at ~$1,000 compared to the Fold line’s ~$1,800 price tag. So a $400 to $500 price tag seems more achievable for the clamshell form factor.

Would you pay $400 to $500 for a Galaxy foldable? 168 votes Yes, absolutely 48 % Probably, it depends on features 43 % No, I wouldn't 8 %

Nevertheless, a $400 to $500 price tag for a mid-range Galaxy Z Flip would significantly undercut the cheapest foldables in 2023, such as the $700 Motorola RAZR. It would even undercut the TECNO Phantom V Flip, which had an early bird price of ~$600 (but an ~$860 MSRP).

A $400 to $500 Galaxy Z Flip model would also be in line with the likes of the Galaxy A54. In fact, a $400 price would actually make it cheaper than the A54’s $449 launch price. The Galaxy A family is the firm’s bread and butter as far as shipment volume goes. So this price tag could translate into mass adoption of the foldable form factor.

Comments