Samsung might launch mid-range foldable phones next year

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly launch mid-range foldable phones in 2024.

The company would join the likes of Motorola in launching a more affordable foldable.

Samsung was the first major smartphone brand to offer a foldable phone, but its foldable devices have always commanded premium prices. Now, it looks like the company might finally offer cheaper devices in 2024.

Research firm TrendForce reports that Samsung is planning to launch mid-range foldable phones in 2024, citing supply chain sources.

The firm didn’t disclose more details regarding these devices. Nevertheless, we’ve already seen the first mid-range foldable phones launching in 2023, namely the TECNO Phantom V Flip and Motorola RAZR 2023.

What would mid-range Galaxy foldables look like? The TECNO and Motorola phones differ from flagship foldables by offering mid-range silicon, no wireless charging, no water resistance, tiny cover screens, and mediocre cameras. Then again, these compromises are easier to accept when the RAZR in particular costs just $700.

We’d therefore expect a future mid-range Galaxy Z Fold or Galaxy Z Flip device to make similar compromises to reach a more palatable price. We’re also guessing Samsung would switch to a plastic build instead of glass for a cheap Flip or Fold.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about a mid-range Galaxy foldable, though. We heard rumors of a Galaxy Fold FE model back in 2020, but that evidently never happened. So you maybe shouldn’t hold your breath for mid-range Galaxy foldables in 2024. But it seems like the logical next step for Samsung if it wants to maintain its market share in the segment.

Comments