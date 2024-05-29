Samsung Messages app crashing over and over? It's not you, it's Google. Here's how to fix!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR In the past 12 hours, Samsung users have found the native Messages app is constantly crashing.

The problem appears to stem from a recent update to Google Meet, which somehow affects Samsung Messages.

Disabling or uninstalling Meet temporarily fixes the problem, but Samsung is reportedly working on a true fix.

Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones come with a pre-installed messaging app called Messages. This is different from the Google Messages app that also comes installed on most Galaxy phones (confusing, we know). Although it’s likely the majority of Galaxy phone owners use Google’s app, there are still a lot of folks who prefer Samsung’s. Unfortunately, those folks have been facing a serious problem over the past 12 hours or so.

On Reddit and Samsung’s official forums, users are complaining about constant crashes for the Samsung Messages app. Folks are saying they can open the app and see their list of conversations, but as soon as they try and enter a conversation, the app crashes. Force-closing the app, clearing the cache, restarting the phone, and even entering the phone in Safe Mode doesn’t fix the issue.

Thankfully, the root of the problem has been deduced, and there is a workaround to stop the crash. Apparently, a recent update to the Google Meet app is somehow conflicting with Samsung’s Messages app. We’re not sure why, but uninstalling or disabling Meet will stop Messages from crashing.

A moderator in Samsung’s forums confirms this temporary workaround and also says, “Samsung is aware of the concern and is working towards resolving the matter.” We assume this means working with Google to fix the conflict within the Meet app, fixing Samsung Messages to not conflict with the new Meet update, or possibly both.

Either way, uninstalling Meet is the best way forward for now. Just set a reminder to re-install in a few days and it will hopefully be fixed by then.

