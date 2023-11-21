Best daily deals

One of these Samsung memory and storage deals is pretty incredible

Among the many nice memory and storage deals, a 66% price drop on one SSD really caught our eye.
9 hours ago
With Black Friday sales in full swing, everyone is getting excited about high-end smartphones and premium earbuds. But what do you actually need? Most of us could use something a bit less flashy, like a portable SSD to store our stuff offline or maybe even a bit of extra memory for our tablet. Samsung has you covered in its Black Friday event, with massive discounts on some of its top memory and storage devices.

There are some fantastic savings on various forms of internal and external storage, but one particularly stood out to us. While many of the discounts are in the 30% to 40% range — still rather amazing for Samsung — the Samsung Portable T7 Touch 2TB SSD is marked down by a massive 66%, dropping from $290 to just $99.99 in the sale. The CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree offers AES 256-bit encryption and gives you the option of unlocking it via fingerprint.

Take a look at some of the other Samsung memory and storage deals available below:

We’ve picked out some of the best offers, but for each device listed, there are different savings on alternative capacity variations to be explored. Just tap the product you’re interested in above to check out which storage size best suits your needs.

