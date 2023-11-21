One of these Samsung memory and storage deals is pretty incredible

With Black Friday sales in full swing, everyone is getting excited about high-end smartphones and premium earbuds. But what do you actually need? Most of us could use something a bit less flashy, like a portable SSD to store our stuff offline or maybe even a bit of extra memory for our tablet. Samsung has you covered in its Black Friday event, with massive discounts on some of its top memory and storage devices.

There are some fantastic savings on various forms of internal and external storage, but one particularly stood out to us. While many of the discounts are in the 30% to 40% range — still rather amazing for Samsung — the Samsung Portable T7 Touch 2TB SSD is marked down by a massive 66%, dropping from $290 to just $99.99 in the sale. The CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree offers AES 256-bit encryption and gives you the option of unlocking it via fingerprint.

Take a look at some of the other Samsung memory and storage deals available below:

