Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
One of these Samsung memory and storage deals is pretty incredible
With Black Friday sales in full swing, everyone is getting excited about high-end smartphones and premium earbuds. But what do you actually need? Most of us could use something a bit less flashy, like a portable SSD to store our stuff offline or maybe even a bit of extra memory for our tablet. Samsung has you covered in its Black Friday event, with massive discounts on some of its top memory and storage devices.
There are some fantastic savings on various forms of internal and external storage, but one particularly stood out to us. While many of the discounts are in the 30% to 40% range — still rather amazing for Samsung — the Samsung Portable T7 Touch 2TB SSD is marked down by a massive 66%, dropping from $290 to just $99.99 in the sale. The CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree offers AES 256-bit encryption and gives you the option of unlocking it via fingerprint.
Take a look at some of the other Samsung memory and storage deals available below:
Portable SSDs
- Portable SSD T9 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 2TB for $149.99 ($90 off)
- Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 4TB for $199.99 ($90 off)
- Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 2TB for $99.99 ($80 off)
- Portable SSD T7 Touch USB 3.2 2TB for $99.99 ($190 off)
Memory cards
- PRO Ultimate & Reader Full Size SDXC Card 512GB for $67.99 ($25 off)
- PRO Ultimate & Adapter microSDXC 512GB for $44.99 ($20 off)
- PRO Plus Full Size SDXC Card 256GB for $18.99 ($9 off)
- PRO Plus & Adapter microSDXC 256GB for $17.99 ($10 off)
- PRO Endurance & Adapter microSDXC 256GB for $19.99 ($10 off)
Flash drives
- USB-C Flash Drive 256GB for $24.99 ($13 off)
- BAR Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive 256GB for $26.99 ($8 off)
- FIT Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive 256GB for $25.99 ($12 off)
Internal SSDs
- 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 1TB for $79.99 ($40 off)
- 980 PRO with Heatsink PCIe 4.0 NVMe®SSD 1TB for $79.99 ($40 off)
- 980 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD 1TB for $69.99 ($23 off)
- 870 EVO SATA 2.5-inch SSD 1TB for $59.99 ($32 off)
We’ve picked out some of the best offers, but for each device listed, there are different savings on alternative capacity variations to be explored. Just tap the product you’re interested in above to check out which storage size best suits your needs.