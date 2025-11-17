PSA: There's a phishing scam going around in the Samsung Members app

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR There’s a phishing scam going around on Samsung Members.

A message claiming to be from Samsung threatens users with a $500 fine for failure to click a link and supply info.

These messages are not official. If you get a message in Samsung Members threatening fees, do not reply or click any links in it.

Samsung Members is an app that offers a grab-bag of functionality to Galaxy device users, from support and diagnostics to “exclusive perks” like device discounts. The app also allows users to message each other — and that feature is currently being abused by scammers.

A post by user GaryB82 on the US Samsung Community forums details the message that’s been circulating. In the scam, an account posing as an official Samsung channel says that the recipient’s account urgently needs “verification,” directing the user to click a link and supply personal info. Failure to comply, the message says, comes with a fine. It might go without saying, but if you’ve seen received of these messages, do not click the link.

The same message has also been reported on the European Samsung Community forums by user Paurav, indicating the scam isn’t isolated to US-based users. Though originating from two separate (unofficial) accounts, the text of two messages appears to be identical. Both feature some shoddy grammar (starting right at the top with a subject line reading “URGENT Account Verification Notice for Samsug”) and refer to legislation that doesn’t exist (“International Act No. S67 EU-DIG-ID-2025”) as the reason for the call to action.

This looks like a pretty standard phishing scam, and for most users, it’ll be easy to spot — from the misspelled words to the threat of a $500 fine for failure to act within a 24-hour window, nothing about the message seems official. Still, these scams keep happening because they work. If you know anyone who might not clock a scam message in the Samsung Members app, maybe give them a heads up.

