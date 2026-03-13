Samsung is now selling a Qi2 power bank that won't get in the way of the S26's cameras

TL;DR Samsung’s Qi2 Magnet Wireless Battery Pack for the Galaxy S26 is now available to buy.

The accessory costs about $65 and is listed on Samsung’s online store, though shipping is rolling out gradually in some regions.

The power bank packs a 5,000mAh battery, delivering up to 15W wireless charging or 25W wired charging through USB-C.

When the Galaxy S26 series launched last month, Samsung promoted support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard. But there’s a catch: the phones themselves don’t include built-in magnets for accessories. That means you’ll need a Qi2-compatible case to take advantage of magnetic chargers and add-ons.

Samsung is now offering a solution with the Qi2 Magnet Wireless Battery Pack (via Notebookcheck). This compact power bank snaps onto the back of Galaxy S26 devices using magnets for easy alignment.

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The accessory packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is enough to provide a meaningful top-up during a long day out. Wireless charging reaches up to 15W when attached magnetically, while the USB-C port pushes up to 25W wired charging for faster refills.

Interestingly, Samsung didn’t just slap magnets into a generic power bank. The design was adjusted specifically for the Galaxy S26’s hardware layout.

The battery pack has a cutout around the magnetic ring, allowing it to fit neatly around the Galaxy S26 camera module. This is important because the S26 series has a large vertical camera bump, which can make some third-party magnetic accessories incompatible.

The accessory also features a built-in foldable kickstand, so you can prop up your phone while it charges. This is handy for video calls, streaming, or watching YouTube. The stand works in both vertical and horizontal positions.

Samsung has listed the accessory on its online store for about $65. Availability is rolling out gradually, and shipping has not started in all regions yet.

The device is currently available in gray and is designed for the Galaxy S26 series as well as other Qi2-compatible Galaxy devices, as long as they are used with the right magnetic case.

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