These Samsung and LG amazing gaming monitor are 31-41% off!

Some of these high-end gaming monitors are epic, featuring some capabilities and specs we thought were impossible just some years ago. One thing is for sure, though: these specialty monitors can get expensive! If you’re looking to invest in any of these, waiting a bit for a good deal is the best idea. Today, we have a couple of fantastic discounts from Samsung and LG, which also happen to be two of the leading competitors in the gaming monitor market.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch (G93SC) usually costs $1,600, but right now, you can get it for $1,099, which equates to a $500 discount. If you prefer, you can also go for the LG UltraGear OLED 39-inch (39GS95QE), which usually costs $1,500, but right now, you can buy it for a bit over $882, saving you almost $618! Get the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch (G93SC) for $1,099 Get the LG UltraGear OLED 39-inch (39GS95QE) for $882

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch (G93SC) Samsung is an industry juggernaut, and they pretty much make some of the best tech in many categories. Its monitors are very popular, and one of the most desired series is the Odyssey G9 lineup, which includes monitors with “super ultrawide” aspect ratios. These are much wider than your typical ultrawide monitors, and come with huge 49-inch panels, though there is also one model with a 57-inch display. The curved panel also makes them super immersive.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch (G93SC) launched in 2023, so it is one generation behind. That said, it is still an amazing gaming monitor. It features an OLED panel with deep blacks and vibrant colors. The 5,120 x 1,440 resolution is outstanding, and the panel has a 240Hz refresh rate. Also, you know how the industry standard for response time is about 1ms? This one features a 0.03ms response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smoother playback with supported GPUs.

LG UltraGear OLED 39-inch (39GS95QE) Not everyone needs that super ultrawide aspect ratio or a 49-inch panel. In fact, many gamers prefer something a bit narrower and smaller, as it won’t force you to move your head too much in the middle of your gaming sessions. It helps that this one is also cheaper!

Don’t be fooled by the lower price point, though. This is a very capable monitor. It also has an OLED display, so you keep the vibrant colors and dark blacks. Like Samsung’s offering, this one also supports a 240Hz refresh rate and comes with the same 0.03ms response time. The resolution is more standard, but still very crisp at 3,440 x 1,440. On the plus side, this one supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Are you getting either of these monitors? These are two of your best options if you’ve been looking to upgrade your gaming experience. At these prices, the value is also hard to beat. Just try to make up your mind and get them soon, as we don’t know how long the offers will stick around.

You might like

Comments