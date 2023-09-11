Samsung leaks Galaxy Buds FE, and they look super comfortable

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The Galaxy Buds FE appears to incorporate wing tips like the original Galaxy Buds.

The case design is reminiscent of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung has another Fan Edition device in the works. The device in question appears to be a pair of true wireless earbuds that hearken back to the original Galaxy Buds.

As discovered by GalaxyClub, Samsung has reportedly published a manual for the Galaxy Buds FE. The unannounced earphones are said to carry the model number SM-R400N and the outlet suspects they will launch along with the Galaxy S23 FE.

In terms of design, they seem to have a circular shape with an ovular the antenna/touch interface in the middle. As expected, it will have microphones, ear tips, and a touch-sensitive sensor. An interesting addition, however, is the inclusion of attachable wingtips. This is something we haven’t seen from Samsung’s earbuds since the original Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds Plus. It’s likely these have been added to provide additional stability and comfort.

The Galaxy Buds FE also comes with a charging case that looks a lot like the case for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The rounded square-shaped case has a USB-C port, charging and battery indicators on the inside and outside, charging contacts for the buds, and an indentation for opening the case. To add to its look, the case has a glossy appearance, which is likely to be a fingerprint and scratch magnet.

With this device making its existence known, we’re now up to three Fan Edition devices. This includes the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and now the Galaxy Buds FE.

