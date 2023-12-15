Samsung Keyboard could get a handy AI feature in One UI 6.1

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Keyboard in One UI 6.1 will offer tone and translation capabilities.

The former will allow you to make tonal changes to typed text.

Translation functionality will let you translate your text within the keyboard app.

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 is shaping up to be a pretty ambitious Android skin, featuring loads of AI-powered features. Now, it looks like even the Samsung Keyboard is getting in on the AI action.

TechDroider on X reports that the Samsung Keyboard on One UI 6.1 will offer tone functionality. This will allow you to change the tone of highlighted text passages. A screenshot suggests that you can select a variety of desired tones, including professional, casual, social post, polite, and witty.

TechDroider adds that the keyboard will also offer translation functionality, so you presumably don’t have to hop between your current app and Google Translate.

Samsung Keyboard won’t be the first keyboard app to offer these features, though. Gboard already has translate functionality, while Microsoft’s Swiftkey rolled out tone support in April. But we’re still glad to see Samsung keeping abreast with its rivals in this regard.

One UI 6.1 at large is also bringing a host of smart features to the table, according to a recent leak. It’s believed that the software skin will offer everything from AI-generated wallpapers and photo expansion to live translations during calls and voice isolation tech for calls.

