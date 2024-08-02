Samsung Keyboard quietly loses key extensions, but why?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Keyboard app has quietly lost three notable extensions in the last few months.

These extensions are Grammarly, Spotify, and YouTube.

There’s no word on why these extensions were pulled from Samsung Keyboard in the first place.

One of the more underrated Samsung Keyboard features is support for extensions. Unfortunately, it looks like the company has shut down several big-name extensions.

Samsung removed some notable extensions from its keyboard app (h/t: SamMobile), namely Grammarly, Spotify, and YouTube.

The Grammarly extension looked out for typos and other grammatical errors as you typed. Meanwhile, the Spotify add-on let you search for and share links to songs without visiting the Spotify app. Finally, the YouTube extension lets you search for and share videos without hopping into YouTube.

There’s no word on why Samsung dropped these extensions, although comments in videos online suggest the change was made several months ago. Nevertheless, this is still a disappointing turn of events as Samsung Keyboard was one of the few keyboard apps with third-party extension support.

We’ve asked Samsung why it removed these extensions from Samsung Keyboard. We’ll update the article if/when the manufacturer gets back to us.

