Samsung Internet makes the leap from Android to Windows

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Internet is now available to download on Windows PCs.

The browser supports ad blockers, data syncing, light and dark themes, and a private browsing mode.

You can download it from the Microsoft Store.

Samsung Internet is now available on Windows PCs running Windows 10 or higher. If you’ve ever used a Samsung phone, you would be familiar with Samsung Internet, the web browser that comes pre-installed on all Samsung Galaxy devices.

You can now download the Chromium-based browser from the Microsoft Store. Folks at SamMobile were the first to spot the browser and try it out on a Windows machine.

If you sign in using a Samsung account, Samsung Internet can sync data from your phone to your PC and vice-versa. This could result in more people using Samsung Internet instead of other browsers that also provide data-syncing services across devices.

That said, it looks like password syncing is still missing from the browser. For now, you can only sync open tabs, browsing history, bookmarks, and saved pages. Samsung’s browser also allows you to import data from other browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Samsung Internet reportedly weighs about 130MB, works on all eligible Windows PCs and laptops, and feels very similar to its Android-based version.

The browser also supports ad blockers and extensions from the Chrome Web Store. You can switch between light and dark modes and browse privately in an incognito mode.

You can download Samsung Internet from the Microsoft Store using this link.

Comments