Samsung Internet Chrome extension stops working due to the silliest reason

Someone at Samsung forgot to renew the samsunginternet.com domain, with seemingly disastrous results.
Published on1 hour ago

Samsung Internet Browser stock image resized
Hadlee Simons / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Samsung Internet extension for Chrome has been broken for several weeks now.
  • It looks like an expired Samsung domain is the cause of the issue.

The Samsung Internet extension for Chrome is handy if you prefer to use the Samsung Internet Browser on your smartphone. This extension allows you to sync your bookmarks between your PC and phone for a more seamless web browsing experience.

Unfortunately, the Samsung Internet extension for Chrome has been broken for the past couple of weeks (spotted by SamMobile). Users trying to log in are forwarded to the samsunginternet.com website, but it turns out this domain has expired. Check out the screenshot below.

Samsung Internet domain expired AA
Samsung Internet

So just how long has the extension been broken? Well, reviews on the Chrome Web Store suggest that it’s been broken since October 29 at the very least (see the screenshot below). We’ve also seen a couple of Reddit posts about the issue from 10 or 11 days ago.

Samsung Internet Chrome extension reviews
Chrome Web Store

In any event, we really hope Samsung addresses this issue as soon as possible. Having a broken extension is bad enough, but the expired domain is also a security threat as bad actors could buy it and direct unsuspecting users to scams, malware, and more.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
