Say goodbye to tab overload with Samsung's latest Browser feature

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The beta version of the Samsung Internet Browser app has gained a new feature called “Auto close settings.”

Turning this setting on allows the app to close unused tabs for you.

Users can choose to clear inactive tabs after a set number of days or have AI decide if a tab should be closed.

When using a mobile browser, it’s easy to forget how many tabs you have open. And it’s even easier to forget to close those tabs. Having too many tabs open can lead to slower performance. To help users manage their tab situation more effectively, the Samsung Internet Browser app is getting a new feature.

An update has rolled out for the beta version of the Samsung Internet Browser. Spotted by SammyGuru, this update (version 29.0.0.27) introduces a new setting in the tab management menu called “Auto close settings.” This feature allows the app to automatically close your unused tabs after a set amount of time.

The browser will keep all of your tabs open by default, but if you want to use Auto close settings, you can choose to have inactive tabs close after seven or 30 days. Additionally, there’s a third option in this setting called “With smart tab management.” This option allows AI to decide whether to close a tab or not. According to the description, it closes tabs “as soon as it detects that you’re not using them.”

The setting sounds like it could come in handy for people who often have trouble managing their tabs. At the moment, Auto close settings is only available in the beta version of the app. It’s unclear when Samsung plans to bring the setting to the stable version.

Follow